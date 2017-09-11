Police: Woman Kicked Officer in the Stomach

Officers arrested a West Haven woman after she kicked an officer in the stomach as she was being assisted to an ambulance, police said today.



Amy LaFrance: free on $500 bond. Westport Police photo : free on $500 bond.

Amy LaFrance, 35, was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer. She was free on $500 bond and given a Norwalk court date on Wednesday, Sept. 13, police said.

Police gave this account: on Sunday, Aug. 27 at about 10:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 393 Post Road East on a report of an intoxicated female.

“Upon checking the area, Corporal Kevin Smith located the female on the west side of the CVS building,” said Lt. David Farrell. “The female was walking barefoot and staggering.”

The woman, identified as LaFrance, “appeared to be intoxicated as she was swaying while standing,” he said. “She became visibly upset saying that she did not want to be in any trouble.”

Farrell said the officer explained to her that she was not in trouble and they just wanted to help her get a ride home.

“LaFrance became extremely uncooperative and began walking away from the officers,” he said. “The officers yelled at her to stop at which time she fell to the pavement and began screaming.”

The officers requested an ambulance due to LaFrance’s high level of intoxication. As EMS arrived on scene, LaFrance attempted to run away, Farrell said.

“The officers grabbed her and she began to struggle to break free,” he said. “As the officers brought her to the ambulance, LaFrance pulled away and kicked the officer in the stomach.

“At that time, she was assisted to the ground and placed in handcuffs. She was then transported to the hospital.”

Farrell said a warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for her arrest.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, LaFrance came to the Westport Police Department to turn herself in on the outstanding warrant, he said.