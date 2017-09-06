Police: Westport Student Threatened Violence at School

Police today arrested a Westport student for allegedly threatening violence on Friday at a school near his home.

Neither the student nor the school was identified.

Police Lt. Jillian Cabana said police were notified of the threat made in an online gaming chat room in August. The source of the notification was not disclosed.

“The individual threatened violence at a school near his home on September 8th,” Cabana said.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation traced the threat back to a Westport public school student.

“The student’s parents were notified and were cooperative with investigators. At no time did the youth have access to any weapons.”

Police and FBI agents interviewed the student, who was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening, Cabana said.

She added: “The Westport Police Department has been working closely with Westport Public School administrators and we are confident the safety of students is not in jeopardy.

“Additionally, the school administration will be addressing the issue and following up with appropriate disciplinary action.”