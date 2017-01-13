Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, January 13, 2017

Police: Westport Man Stomped on Crack Pipe

A Westport man with a history of run-ins with police was arrested Thursday when he was stopped on I-95 and allegedly stomped on a crack pipe found in his possession, police said.

WestportNow.com Image
Charles Vosgueritchian: free on $2,500 bond. Westport Police photo

Charles Vosgueritchian, 37, of West Parish Road, was driving south on I-95 when he was pulled over by Officer James Baker for not having a working left brake light, said Lt. David Farrell.

Vosgueritchian exited the vehicle and consented to a body search, he said. “Officer Baker located a crack pipe in Vosgueritchian’s pocket and placed it on the trunk,” Farrell said. “Vosgueritchian was handcuffed and advised he was being detained. 

“Vosgueritchian then reached his handcuffed arms to the trunk area, and knocked the crack pipe to the ground. He then intentionally stepped on the crack pipe and broke it into multiple pieces.”

He was charged with interfering with an officer, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Farrell said. He was released on $2,500 bond for a Jan. 19 Norwalk court date.

In July 2010, Fairfield police arrested Vosgueritchian after they found a glass pipe with cocaine residue in his baseball hat. He later threatened police and made terrorist statements. (See WestportNow July 29, 2010)

In 2008, he was arrested for stealing poker chips from a table at Mohegan Sun casino. (See WestportNow Dec. 16, 2008)

