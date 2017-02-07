Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Carefree Boat Club - Boating Without Owning
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Police: Weston Man Stole Toothbrushes Worth $425

Officers arrested a Weston man on larceny charges for stealing two high end toothbrushes valued at $425.38 from CVS, police said today.

WestportNow.com Image
Nabell Abdallah: free on $5,000 bond. Westport Police photo

Nabell Abdallah, 21, was charged with sixth-degree larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny upon his arrest Friday at the Norwalk Police Department where he was being via an active warrant for the thefts that occurred in October.

According to Lt. David Farrell, Westport officers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy at 397 Post Road East on a report of a larceny in October after a witness observed a male leave the store with two to three boxes of expensive toothbrushes.

“The male then got into the passenger side of a vehicle which then drove out of the back of the lot,” said Farrell. “The witness found this suspicious, so she wrote down the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.”

Based on the license plate, police learned the vehicle was registered to Carolina Rivera, identified as the suspect’s girlfriend.

Released on a $5,000 bond, Abdallah is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

       Share

Posted 02/07/17 at 11:43 AM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: TEAM Westport Chair Welcomes White Privilege Essay Spotlight

Previous entry: Marijuana Arrest Follows Vehicle Stop

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC