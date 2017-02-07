Police: Weston Man Stole Toothbrushes Worth $425

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Officers arrested a Weston man on larceny charges for stealing two high end toothbrushes valued at $425.38 from CVS, police said today.
Nabell Abdallah, 21, was charged with sixth-degree larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny upon his arrest Friday at the Norwalk Police Department where he was being via an active warrant for the thefts that occurred in October.
According to Lt. David Farrell, Westport officers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy at 397 Post Road East on a report of a larceny in October after a witness observed a male leave the store with two to three boxes of expensive toothbrushes.
“The male then got into the passenger side of a vehicle which then drove out of the back of the lot,” said Farrell. “The witness found this suspicious, so she wrote down the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.”
Based on the license plate, police learned the vehicle was registered to Carolina Rivera, identified as the suspect’s girlfriend.
Released on a $5,000 bond, Abdallah is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
