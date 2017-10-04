Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Police Watch as RTM OKs Pension Agreement

Despite impassioned pleas from Westport police officers to reject a pension agreement with the town, the Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM)  tonight voted 17 to 6 with 3 abstentions to approve it. The police rank and file has yet to vote on the agreement. if members turn it down, the agreement goes to state arbitrators with the possibility of further negotiations until a decision is made. The RTM later approved the fire pension agreement 20 to 4. Fire union members will vote on the agreement next week. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

