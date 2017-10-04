Police Watch as RTM OKs Pension Agreement



Despite impassioned pleas from Westport police officers to reject a pension agreement with the town, the Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM) tonight voted 17 to 6 with 3 abstentions to approve it. The police rank and file has yet to vote on the agreement. if members turn it down, the agreement goes to state arbitrators with the possibility of further negotiations until a decision is made. The RTM later approved the fire pension agreement 20 to 4. Fire union members will vote on the agreement next week. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

