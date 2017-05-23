Police: Wanted Man Was Asleep at Train Station

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Officers arrested a Stamford man found sleeping on the stairs of the Metro-North station in Saugatuck tafter they learned there was an active warrant on him for violating probation, police said today.
Joseph Capuano, 40, was arrested Saturday and charged with violation of probation based on a warrant out of Trumbull, according to Lt. David Farrell.
Farrell said that officers were dispatched to the train station around 6 p.m. Saturday upon the report of a man sleeping in the stairwell. He said officers woke the man, who was described as wearing a red bandana, to check on his wellbeing.
“The male, identified as Joseph Capuano, stated that he was okay and was waiting on a friend to give him a ride, Farrell said. “The male appeared to be out of sorts and could not answer simple questions.”
Upon further investigation, officers learned about the arrest warrant, Farrell said. Capuano was held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday, May 30.
Comments
