Police: Tutor Sexually Assaulted Juvenile Multiple Times

Monday, September 11, 2017
Officers arrested Waterbury tutor on multiple counts of sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, police said today.
Juan Torres, 40, was taken into custody Saturday at the Waterbury Police Department where he was being held following an investigation.
According to Lt. David Farrell, the investigation began in late August when the department received a complaint from a juvenile of a sexual assault.
“The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a tutor over a period of time,” Farrell said.
“The victim further reported Torres took nude photos of the victim,” he added.
On Saturday, Westport detectives executed a search warrant on Torres’ residence and discovered evidence which corroborated the victim’s complaint, Farrell said.
Torres is charged with charged with 12 counts of risk of injury to a child, 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree.
Torres was released after posting $75,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 18.
Comments
