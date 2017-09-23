Police: Train Station Bicycle Thief Arrested

Officers arrested a Bridgeport man for stealing a bicycle at the Saugatuck train station after he removed the lock and rode off from the Railroad Place bike rack, police said.



George Lopez: caught on camera. Westport Police photo caught on camera.

George Lopez, 56, was arrested on an active warrant at State Police Troop G after he had been positively identified following a review of surveillance video of the crime that took place June 14, Lt. David Farrell said.

“Detectives recognized the suspect to be George Lopez, who was previously arrested for the same offense,” Farrell said. “Lopez was interviewed, but he denied committing the crime.”

Farrell said that based on detectives positively identifying Lopez, an arrest warrant was submitted to Norwalk Superior Court.

Upon his arrest Tuesday, Lopez was transported to Police headquarters, where he was charged with sixth-degree larceny. Held in lieu of a $5,000 bond, he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 27.