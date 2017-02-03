Police: Suspect Used Fake ID to Take UPS Packages

Friday, February 03, 2017
A Bridgeport man who stopped a UPS driver and showed a fake ID to obtain packages meant for a Westport home was arrested for second-degree forgery and arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court today, police said
Leeroy Maragh, 26, reportedly presented a phony driver’s license to the driver, “who found it strange, so he took a photograph of the license,” Lt. David Farrell said about the incident that occurred in October.
“Westport detectives were able to match this type of identity theft to similar crimes committed in Redding and Stratford,” Farrell said.
“Detectives positively identified Maragh as the suspect because he was arrested in Redding for the same crime.
Posted 02/03/17 at 03:55 PM
