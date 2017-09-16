Police: Suspect Stole Keys at YMCA and Burglarized Car

Officers arrested a Naugatuck man on larceny and burglary charges after he stole keys on the locker room bench at the Westport Weston YMCA, entered the victim’s car in the parking lot and stole $60, police said today.



Brandon Fitzgerald: held on $10,000 bond. Westport Police photo

Brandon Fitzgerald, 22, was charged with sixth-degree larceny from a motor vehicle and third-degree burglary upon his arrest on a warrant Thursday at the Naugautck Police Department, Lt. David Farrell said.

The incident dates back to June 6 when officers responded to the YMCA on a report of a larceny of keys, Farrell said.

“The victim reported he placed his car keys on the locker room bench, and when he returned, the keys were gone,” Farrell said.

He added that surveillance video at the YMCA that day showed “a white male enter the YMCA and leave shortly thereafter without working out in the facility,” Farrell said.

“The male is seen walking to the victim’s car and entering it.,” he added, saying that the suspect left the in a Tan Nissan Altima with a visible license plate visible that helped officers track down Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald admitted to the officer that he found a pair of keys in the locker room, entered the vehicle and took $60 dollars, Farrell said.

A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for the arrest of Fitzgerald.

Upon his arrest, Fitzgerald was transported back to the Westport Police Department where he was processed and charged with larceny and burglary.

Held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 21.