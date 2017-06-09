Police: Suspect Stole, Forged Check

Officers arrested a West Haven woman on forgery and larceny charges for stealing a $1,949 check meant for a landscaper out of the victim’s mailbox and altering the check for payment to herself, police said today.



Tiffany Falcone: held on $10,000 bond. Westport Police photo : held on $10,000 bond.

Tiffany Falcone, 44, was charged with third-degree forgery and fourth-degree larceny upon her arrest Saturday in connection with the incident reported June 13, 2016.

That was when the victim, who thought he had paid the bill in February received an overdue notice from the landscaper.

“The victim reported that he placed the flag on his mailbox in the upright position to notify his mailman of the mail,” said Lt. David Farrell.

Officers determined that the check to the victim’s landscaper was stolen out of the mailbox, then was altered and cashed via a Green Dot account.”

He said the altered check was made out to Tiffany Falcone and that the invoice number had been removed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Falcone after an investigation into her transaction history showing the exact amount of the altered check.

“The date of the transaction matches the time frame of this crime,” said Farrell.

Held on a $10,000 bond, Falcone is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court to face charges on Tuesday.