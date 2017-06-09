Police: Suspect Stole, Forged Check

Friday, June 09, 2017
Officers arrested a West Haven woman on forgery and larceny charges for stealing a $1,949 check meant for a landscaper out of the victim’s mailbox and altering the check for payment to herself, police said today.
Tiffany Falcone, 44, was charged with third-degree forgery and fourth-degree larceny upon her arrest Saturday in connection with the incident reported June 13, 2016.
That was when the victim, who thought he had paid the bill in February received an overdue notice from the landscaper.
“The victim reported that he placed the flag on his mailbox in the upright position to notify his mailman of the mail,” said Lt. David Farrell.
Officers determined that the check to the victim’s landscaper was stolen out of the mailbox, then was altered and cashed via a Green Dot account.”
He said the altered check was made out to Tiffany Falcone and that the invoice number had been removed.
An arrest warrant was issued for Falcone after an investigation into her transaction history showing the exact amount of the altered check.
“The date of the transaction matches the time frame of this crime,” said Farrell.
Held on a $10,000 bond, Falcone is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court to face charges on Tuesday.
Posted 06/09/17 at 02:47 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Comings & Goings: Marine Layer to Main Street
Previous entry: Arrest Follows Return of Stolen Items for Store Credit
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East