Police: Superstorm Sandy Scammer Arrested

Saturday, September 23, 2017
It took more than four years, but Westport police finally have arrested a man who they said scammed victims with offers of generator installations that never happened after Superstorm Sandy in 2012, police said.
John Mech, 56, of Seaside, Oregon was arrested there on Sept. 15 by local wildlife/game control agents for an illegal fishing violation, said Lt. David Farrell. Upon checking, they found outstanding warrants for him from Westport, Monroe, and Stamford, he said, in which victims alleged they paid money for generators that he never installed.
Stamford detectives escorted him back to Connecticut and Westport subsequently arrested him on Thursday for third-degree larceny and a home improvement violation. He faces similar charges in the other communities.
Westport slapped a $10,000 bond on him while it and bonds from other jurisdictions added up to $61,000, Farrell said. Mech is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, Oct. 2.
