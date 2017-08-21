Police: Serial Bank Robber Arrested

Monday, August 21, 2017
Officers today arrested a Bronx, New York man for the July 2 robbery of the TD Bank at 1111 Post Road East, police said.
Alpha Jalloh, 24, was arrested in Norwalk Superior Court on robbery, conspiracy and larceny charges, held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and arraigned at the time of his arrest.
According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, Jalloh had also robbed the Chase Bank at 454 Post Road on June 13 in Darien, as well as having robbed banks in Waterbury and Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
“The suspect had passed a note to the bank employee telling him a robbery was occurring and he had a gun,” Cabana said about the Westport robbery.
She said video surveillance showed a 2006 to 2008 Lincoln MKZ or Lincoln Zephyr enter the parking lot just prior to the robbery and leave right after the suspect exited the bank.
Cabana said Detective Sgt. Sereniti Dobson worked with Darien detectives and determined that both robberies were committed by the same suspect.
On July 27, the NYPD Fugitive Task Force initiated a traffic stop on a Lincoln MKZ operated by Jalloh and to active arrest warrants by Darien and Waterbury Departments. He was then taken into custody.
Westport detectives traveled to New York City and interviewed Jalloh and his passenger, Loang Manpign, 26, Cabana said.
“Jalloh admitted to the robbery, and Manpign admitted to driving Jalloh to Westport with the intention of Jalloh committing the robbery and Manpign driving him back,” Cabana said.
Jalloh was then extradited back to Connecticut to face charges by Darien and arrested by Westport officers today in court.
