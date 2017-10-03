Police Seek ‘Suspicious’ Male in Bus Stop Incident

Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Westport police today asked for the public’s help in identifying a “suspicious” man who approached a female student and asked if she wanted to see “a cute dog in the back of his car.”
The incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. as the youngster was waiting for her school bus at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Breezy Knoll, said Lt. David Farrell.
“The juvenile reported it was a white male, age 40 to 50, with brown hair and a bald spot,” he said.
“The juvenile stated the male first walked up and down Clinton Avenue, then got into an older green Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspicious male asked the juvenile twice if she wanted to see the cute dog in the back of his car.
“The juvenile immediately ran home and notified her parents.”
He said the Westport Police Department is working closely with the Westport Board of Education “to ensure the safety of our students and continue to keep the public informed.”
Farrell asked anyone with information to assist in identifying this man to call the Westport Detective Bureau at (203)341-6080.
