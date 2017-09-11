Police: Roundabout Shoplifter Arrested

Monday, September 11, 2017
Officers arrested a Fairfield woman on larceny and assault charges after she cut off price tags off and secreted clothing into her purse before pushing the manager aside as she tried to leave, police said today.
According to Lt. David Farrell, the incident occurred at Roundabout at 606 Post Road East on Thursday at about 5 p.m.
“Dispatch further advised that the suspect, a white female in a white shirt, was getting aggressive in the store,” Farrell said. “
Upon her arrest Barbara Convertito, 68, was charged with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree assault and possession of a shoplifting device.
According to Farrell, Convertito removed tags off of merchandise by using scissors to cut a small hole around the sensor.
“Convertito purchased no items from the store,” Farrell said. “When she attempted to leave, the manager stopped her and asked if she had anything she wanted to pay for.
“Convertito then tried to leave the store and pushed the manager,” he added. The manager was able to lock the door, so Convertito could not leave.”
Farrell said officers detained Convertito and searched her vehicle in the parking lot, finding numerous high-end clothing items and shoes with tags still on them.
“The total amount of items taken was $1,171.98,” Farrell said.
Taken into custody, Convertito was released on a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior on Thursday, Sept. 14.
