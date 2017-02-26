Police Remove Car From Saugatuck River

Sunday, February 26, 2017
Westport police today released this photo of a car being removed from the Saugatuck River at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. One person, identified as Richaed Lamendola of Syosset, New York, died in the incident. A female companion was rescued after about 20 minutes in the water, her screams heard by diners at The Whelk Restaurant across the river, who called police. She was taken to Norwalk Hospital, suffering apparent non life-threatening injuries. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Police photo
Posted 02/26/17 at 11:05 AM
Comments
