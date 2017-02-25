Police Pull Man From Saugatuck River

Saturday, February 25, 2017
Westport police units rescue a man from the Saugatuck River tonight near the William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge and Imperial Avenue after his car went into the water near the I-95 Bridge. Firefighters pulled his wife from the water earlier. He was spotted about an hour and 20 minutes later floating in the water. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 02/25/17 at 09:00 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Two Rescued After Car Goes in Saugatuck River
