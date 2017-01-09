Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, January 09, 2017

Police Plead With Drivers to Lock Cars; 9 Stolen in 2 Months

Westport police said today detectives have investigated overnight thefts of nine vehicles in the past two months—including two early today—and blamed owners who left them unlocked with keys inside.

“The Westport Police Department reminds you to please lock your car and bring your keys inside,” said Lt. Dave Farrell. “Please remember to take valuables out of your car for the night, such as cash, purses, wallets and electronics.”

He said it is also good practice to keep outside lights on and motion lights activated.  “Please notify the Police Department if it appears your vehicle was entered or you observe anything suspicious in your neighborhood,” Farrell said.

To back up the plea, Farrell released excerpts from police reports quoting owners whose cars have been stolen, all since recovered. Two occurred early today. A sampling:

Dec. 2, 2016: “He also stated his daughter left the vehicle unlocked with the key in the console.”

Dec. 14, 2016: “The vehicle had been parked on the left side of the driveway with no other vehicles in front of it or behind it. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left either on the driver-side floor or the middle console.”

Dec. 25, 2016: “At approximately 0730 hours, the victim reported someone just attempted to steal his vehicle after he left it running in driveway.”

Dec. 30, 2016: “Victim stated he always leaves his keys in the vehicle and always leaves the vehicle unlocked.”

Dec. 30 2016: “The key fob for the vehicle was also in the center console and the vehicle was unlocked.”

Jan. 6, 2017: “Responded to xxxxx on a report of a stolen car Upon arrival I spoke with the owner who stated that he parked the car around 1845 hours on 1/5/17. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside.”

Jan. 9, 2017: Victim said he went to sleep around 2300 hours and did not hear anything suspicious during the night. Victim said his key was left in his center console and his vehicle must have been unlocked.”

Jan. 9, 2017: “Doors were unlocked and the key was left in the vehicle.”

