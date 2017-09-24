Police: Passing of Phony $100 Bill Leads to Two Arrests

Officers arrested two New York men on forgery, larceny and conspiracy charges following a complaint of an individual passing a bogus $100 bill at Trader Joe’s, 400 Post Road East, and receiving $88.87 in change, police said.



Patmore Proctor (l) and Jamal Greene: bond set at $5,000 each. Westport Police photos : bond set at $5,000 each.

Jamal Greene, 22 of the Bronx, and Patmore Proctor, 26, of Manhattan were later arrested at nearby CVS Tuesday, where they attempted to make a purchase with another counterfeit $100, according to Lt. David Farrell.

“The (Trader Joe’s) store was alerted to males passing counterfeit bills earlier on this same date at other Trader Joe’s locations in southern Connecticut,” Farrell said.

“Store staff had seen Greene in the company of at least one other male while in the store, later identified as Patmore Proctor,” he added.

Proctor was located at CVS, attempting to make a purchase, “and upon contact with officers was attempting to conceal two counterfeit $100 bills in his wallet,” Farrell said.

“Greene was also located by responding officers and upon initial contact refused commands to remove his hands from his pockets,” Farrell said.

“He then attempted to resist being placed in handcuffs by officers. Found on his person was an additional counterfeit $100 bill.”

Greene was charged with two counts of first-degree forgery, sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, conspiracy to larceny in the sixth degree and conspiracy to first degree forgery.

Officers charged Proctor with two counts of first-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Bond was set at $5,000 for each, and both suspects are scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 27.