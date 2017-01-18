Police No Shave Effort Raises $3,175 for Charities



Westport police officers recently completed a no shave month (actually two months), raising more than $3,175 for No Shave November, which promotes cancer awareness and supports funding of cancer prevention, research, and education. Monies also went to Westport’s Homes With Hope. Pictured (l-r) are Detective Marc Heinmiller, Officer James Sullivan, Officer James Loomer, Officer Ned Batlin, Officer Scott Morrison, and Officer Brendan Fearon. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Police photo

