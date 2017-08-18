Police Make Undercover Drug Arrests

Officers arrested a man and a woman on narcotics charges following the sale of purported drugs to undercover officers, police said today.

Accordingt o Lt. Jillian Cabana, the incident began on Wednesday when undercover officers observed two suspicious persons in Saugatuck.

“They struck up a conversation with the individuals, identified through previous police interaction as Dean Wayton and Diana Balkun,” Cabana said.

Wayton, 29, has no formal address and Balkun, 29, is a resident of Northford.

“During the conversation, Wayton offered to sell the undercover officer cocaine the following day,” Cabana said, adding that the suspects followed through with their offer, meeting with the undercover officers Thursday.

Following the sale, their vehicle driven by Waton and with Balkun as a passenger was stopped on Imperial Avenue, and both were taken into custody. Balkun was later found to be in possession of heroin and Xanax for which she was additionally charged, Cabana said.

Unable to post a $7,500 bond, Wayton was scheduled to be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court. So too was Balkun, who was unable to post a $10,000.

It was the second arrest for Balkun in almost three weeks. On July 29, she was arrested at the Saugatuck train station on on drug and drug paraphernalia charges. (See WestportNow Aug. 2, 1017)