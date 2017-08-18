Police Make Undercover Drug Arrests

Friday, August 18, 2017
Officers arrested a man and a woman on narcotics charges following the sale of purported drugs to undercover officers, police said today.
Accordingt o Lt. Jillian Cabana, the incident began on Wednesday when undercover officers observed two suspicious persons in Saugatuck.
“They struck up a conversation with the individuals, identified through previous police interaction as Dean Wayton and Diana Balkun,” Cabana said.
Wayton, 29, has no formal address and Balkun, 29, is a resident of Northford.
“During the conversation, Wayton offered to sell the undercover officer cocaine the following day,” Cabana said, adding that the suspects followed through with their offer, meeting with the undercover officers Thursday.
Following the sale, their vehicle driven by Waton and with Balkun as a passenger was stopped on Imperial Avenue, and both were taken into custody. Balkun was later found to be in possession of heroin and Xanax for which she was additionally charged, Cabana said.
Unable to post a $7,500 bond, Wayton was scheduled to be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court. So too was Balkun, who was unable to post a $10,000.
It was the second arrest for Balkun in almost three weeks. On July 29, she was arrested at the Saugatuck train station on on drug and drug paraphernalia charges. (See WestportNow Aug. 2, 1017)
Posted 08/18/17 at 02:20 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Westport Property Transfers July 31 - Aug.4, 2017
Previous entry: Gray’s Creek Sunset
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East