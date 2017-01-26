Westport Youth Citizens’ Police Academy Set to Launch

Thursday, January 26, 2017
The Westport Police Department has announced it will launch a Citizens’ Police Academy for Westport teens beginning March 1.
Participants will establish a better understanding of the role of the police department in the community and laws affecting teens, said Detective-Commander Lt. Jillian Cabana.
Up to 24 Westport high school students will participate in classes designed to take them through the various aspects of law enforcement and also experience a “ride along” with patrol officers, she said.
Classes will be held Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for five weeks. To inquire about participating and/or to receive an application, contact Westport D.A.R.E. Officer Ned Batlin or Cabana at (203) 341-6000. Applications can also be found in the lobby of the police department and are due by Feb. 20.
