Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Boca Restaurant & Bar, 43 Main ST. Westport, 203-557-0720, open 7 Days starting at 11:30 a.m.
Carefree Boat Club - Boating Without Owning
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Police: How to Deal With Coyotes

Following recent encounters with coyotes, the Westport Police Department today issued precautions for residents, especially those with small children and pets.

WestportNow.com Image
This coyote was spotted in Westport’s Partrick Wetlands. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Mark Molesworth for WestportNow.com

“We would like to remind those with children and small pets to be aware of the dangers associated with a coyote encounter,” said Lt. David Farrell

He asked residents to take the following precautions, the first being never to feed coyotes seen on one’s property.

“It is illegal to feed coyotes in most places,” Farrell said. “Feeding endangers your family and neighbors as it lures coyotes into neighborhoods.”

Unattended cats and dogs should be kept indoors or in completely enclosed runs, especially at night, “and do not assume that a fence will keep a coyote out of your backyard,” he said.

He also suggested pet owners accompany their leashed pets outside, and if at night, to make sure that the outside lights are on to check for wildlife.

Farrell also said dogs should be kept on short leashes while walking outside, citing that the state Division of Wildlife recommends a leash no longer than six feet.

“Leave noisemakers on hand to scare away coyotes that may enter your yard, such as whistles and horns,” he said, adding that one should never run away or turn his or her back on a coyote.

“Yell, clap hands, blow a whistle and try to make yourself look larger if you have a close encounter with a coyote,” he said.

Farrell also said parents should keep their children close to them while outside.

Habituated coyotes are sometimes a neighborhood issue,” he said. “Work with your neighbors to make sure attractants such as fallen fruit, pet food left outside, dirty barbecue grills, and unsecured trash or compost are removed, so that negative coyote interactions are minimized.

“Be sure no one is intentionally feeding coyotes,” Farrell added.

To report coyote sightings, please contact the Animal Control Office at (203) 341-6011.

       Share

Posted 02/01/17 at 05:55 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Part 3 of a Series: Whether Taxing or Cutting, CT Faces Painful Fiscal Future

Previous entry: CDOT Launches Merritt Newtown Turnpike Bridge Project

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC