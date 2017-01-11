Police: Home Health Care Aide Stole $12,000

Police arrested a Stratford women for allegedly stealing $12,000 from an elderly Westport woman for whom she worked as a health care aide.



Fantashia Best: held on $12,000 bond. Westport Police photo held on $12,000 bond.

Fantashia Best, 30, was accused of using the victim’s ATM card to withdraw money on multiple occasions for herself from October 2015 to April 2016, said Lt. David Farrell.

“Best was positively identified by the victim and Westport officers from the ATM camera footage from the Bank of America at 1815 Post Road East,” he said.

On Friday, Westport officers stopped Best and arrested her for the active warrant. She was held on a $12,000 bond for a Jan. 17 Norwalk court date, Farrell said.