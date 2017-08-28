Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, August 28, 2017

Police: Help Identify This Suspect

The Westport Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify this woman who is wanted for making $12,000 in fraudulent transactions in Trumbull, New Haven and Orange. The transactions were made with credit cards stolen from a purse in a vehicle burglarized on Long Lots Road, according to Lt. Jillian Cabana. Cabana asked anyone who has information regarding the identity of this woman to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080. Westport Police photos

