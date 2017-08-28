Police: Help Identify This Suspect



The Westport Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify this woman who is wanted for making $12,000 in fraudulent transactions in Trumbull, New Haven and Orange. The transactions were made with credit cards stolen from a purse in a vehicle burglarized on Long Lots Road, according to Lt. Jillian Cabana. Cabana asked anyone who has information regarding the identity of this woman to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080. Westport Police photos