Police: Handyman Stole, Forged and Cashed Checks

Monday, October 02, 2017
Officers arrested a Norwalk handyman on forgery and larceny charges for stealing checks from a customer’s checkbook and writing himself amounts totaling $1,900, police said today.
Ralph Esposito, 60, was charged with fourth-degree larceny and third degree forgery upon his arrest on a warrant Friday at Norwalk Superior Court, Lt. David Farrell said.
The case dates back to December when a Newtown Turnpike resident filed a report of stolen bank checks.
“The victim reported that the checks were all made out to ‘cash’ and had his fraudulent signature on them,” Farrell said. “The total loss was $1,900.”
Farrell added that the victim had said that a handyman named Ralph had access to the interior of the house.
“Detectives learned that the checks were deposited at a Bank of America, into an account they were able to connect to a Ralph Esposito,” Farrell said.
Held in lieu of a $15,000 bond, Esposito was arraigned the same day.
Posted 10/02/17 at 02:05 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Comings & Goings: Savvy & Grace to Main Street
Previous entry: Murphy Calls Fellow Lawmakers ‘Cowards’ on Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas