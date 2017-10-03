Police: Handyman Stole, Forged and Cashed Checks

Officers arrested a Norwalk handyman on forgery and larceny charges for stealing checks from a customer’s checkbook and writing himself amounts totaling $1,900, police said today.



Ralph Esposito: held on $15,000 bond. Westport Police photo

Ralph Esposito, 60, was charged with fourth-degree larceny and third degree forgery upon his arrest on a warrant Friday at Norwalk Superior Court, Lt. David Farrell said.

The case dates back to December when a Newtown Turnpike resident filed a report of stolen bank checks.

“The victim reported that the checks were all made out to ‘cash’ and had his fraudulent signature on them,” Farrell said. “The total loss was $1,900.”

Farrell added that the victim had said that a handyman named Ralph had access to the interior of the house.

“Detectives learned that the checks were deposited at a Bank of America, into an account they were able to connect to a Ralph Esposito,” Farrell said.

Held in lieu of a $15,000 bond, Esposito was arraigned the same day.