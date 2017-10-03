Police, Fire Unions Settle With Town on Pension Plans

Westport’s police and fire unions have reached settlements with the Town of Westport on their pension plans, and they are up for approval by the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) Tuesday night.

The extended negotiations between the unions and the town had gone to state arbitrators, but settlements were reached Aug. 31, according to a document sent to RTM members in advance of their meeting.

Neither First Selectman Jim Marpe nor the heads of the police and fire unions returned calls seeking comment on the settlements. They are retroactive to July 1, 2016 and extend to June 30, 2024. Both unions had earlier reached agreement on their work contracts.

The town had sought to reduce its pension liabilities by moving new employees to defined contribution plans instead of defined benefit plans. This was part of the agreements.

The settlements provide for no changes for current employees with 20 or more years service.

But those with less than 20 years service and those hired after July 1 of this year have changes covering required years of service and minimum age for retirement, as well as changes in cost of living provisions, and annuity calculations.