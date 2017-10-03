Police, Fire Unions Settle With Town on Pension Plans

Monday, October 02, 2017
Westport’s police and fire unions have reached settlements with the Town of Westport on their pension plans, and they are up for approval by the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) Tuesday night.
The extended negotiations between the unions and the town had gone to state arbitrators, but settlements were reached Aug. 31, according to a document sent to RTM members in advance of their meeting.
Neither First Selectman Jim Marpe nor the heads of the police and fire unions returned calls seeking comment on the settlements. They are retroactive to July 1, 2016 and extend to June 30, 2024. Both unions had earlier reached agreement on their work contracts.
The town had sought to reduce its pension liabilities by moving new employees to defined contribution plans instead of defined benefit plans. This was part of the agreements.
The settlements provide for no changes for current employees with 20 or more years service.
But those with less than 20 years service and those hired after July 1 of this year have changes covering required years of service and minimum age for retirement, as well as changes in cost of living provisions, and annuity calculations.
Posted 10/02/17 at 09:14 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Officials Say High-Speed Rail Would Alter Town’s Character
Previous entry: Demographers: Westport to Lose 17.2 Percent of its Population by 2040
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas