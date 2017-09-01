Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, September 01, 2017

Police: Employee Defrauded $23,000 from Catering Business

Officers arrested a Waterbury man on 37 counts of first-degree forgery and larceny charges for writing fraudulent checks to himself from the company where he had worked, police said today.

WestportNow.com Image
Michael McCrorken: held on $25,000 bond.  Westport Police photo

Michael McCrorken, 28, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in Norwalk where he had an appointment with a probation officer.

According to Lt. David Farrell, the incident began on May 1 when the victim, the owner of a Westport catering company A Dash of Salt at 971 Post Road East filed a fraud complaint.

“The victim stated his employee, Michael McCrorken, wrote fraudulent paychecks to himself from the business,” said Farrell, adding that the victim discovered digital copies of unauthorized checks made out to McCrorken from the business.

“All of the signatures on the checks made out to McCrorken were not the owner’s signature,” Farrell added.

Farrell said that Officer Taylor Field worked closely with the victim and Webster Bank and determined that 37 fraudulent checks were created and signed by McCrorken. The amount totaled more than $23,000.

Held on a $25,000 bond, McCrorken is scheduled to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 7.

