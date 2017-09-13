Police: Election Season Signage Policy Reminder

With election season and the proliferation of candidates’ signs, plus temporary signs posted for charitable events, the Westport Police Department today issued a reminder of the town’s signage policy.



A campaign sign vandalized on a Westport roadway. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Police also warned that the vandalism and theft of these signs as experienced in the past are crimes that could lead to charges of larceny, trespassing and criminal mischief.

“Unfortunately we have experienced vandalism and theft regarding temporary signs in the past,” said Lt. David Farrell. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Farrell said that while election and one-time-only charitable event signs may be placed on public property, signs advertising a private business will be removed. Town property includes traffic islands and road rights of way. He added that the town may not approve, nor is it responsible for, any signs erected on state property.

“It is not advisable to place signs on State of Connecticut property,” Farrell said, as the state may remove them.

These areas include rights of way and islands along Routes 1, 136, 57, 33, the Sherwood Island Connector and exits ramps of I-95 and the Merritt Parkway.

Regarding town property, Farrell said no sign may be placed at any school without prior permission from the school superintendent’s office.

Also, no sign may be placed within the interior of Compo Beach or Longshore Club Park, Town Hall property, on tree or utility poles, and no sign may hinder traffic visibility, police said. Signs on private property must have the owner’s approval, and it is suggested that all signs be removed two days after the publicized event or election.

Charitable event signs are limited to 15 and should be no larger than two by three feet and may not be erected more than two weeks before the event.

A maximum of 15 signs are allowed for each such event. This includes directional signs. Farrell added that noncompliance will result in the signs’ removal.