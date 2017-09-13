Police: Election Season Signage Policy Reminder

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
With election season and the proliferation of candidates’ signs, plus temporary signs posted for charitable events, the Westport Police Department today issued a reminder of the town’s signage policy.
Police also warned that the vandalism and theft of these signs as experienced in the past are crimes that could lead to charges of larceny, trespassing and criminal mischief.
“Unfortunately we have experienced vandalism and theft regarding temporary signs in the past,” said Lt. David Farrell. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”
Farrell said that while election and one-time-only charitable event signs may be placed on public property, signs advertising a private business will be removed. Town property includes traffic islands and road rights of way. He added that the town may not approve, nor is it responsible for, any signs erected on state property.
“It is not advisable to place signs on State of Connecticut property,” Farrell said, as the state may remove them.
These areas include rights of way and islands along Routes 1, 136, 57, 33, the Sherwood Island Connector and exits ramps of I-95 and the Merritt Parkway.
Regarding town property, Farrell said no sign may be placed at any school without prior permission from the school superintendent’s office.
Also, no sign may be placed within the interior of Compo Beach or Longshore Club Park, Town Hall property, on tree or utility poles, and no sign may hinder traffic visibility, police said. Signs on private property must have the owner’s approval, and it is suggested that all signs be removed two days after the publicized event or election.
Charitable event signs are limited to 15 and should be no larger than two by three feet and may not be erected more than two weeks before the event.
A maximum of 15 signs are allowed for each such event. This includes directional signs. Farrell added that noncompliance will result in the signs’ removal.
Posted 09/12/17 at 07:38 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: ‘One in a Million’ Takes a Top Prize
Previous entry: A Rare Lithograph Comes Home
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East