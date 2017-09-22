Police Deputy Chief Penna to Retire Oct. 1

Deputy Chief Vincent Penna, a 23-year full-time officer of the Westport Police Department who served in multiple roles and helped earn the department’s Police Officers Standards and Training Council accreditation, is set to retire Oct. 1, police officials said today.



Deputy Chief Vincent Penna: retiring after 23 years. Contributed photo Deputy Chief Vincent Penna: retiring after 23 years.

In his career, Penna, 47, headed the detective bureau, and still as deputy chief oversees Westport EMS, building maintenance, internal affairs, public affairs, animal control, the training division and information management.

“Deputy Chief Penna takes with him a great deal of experience and knowledge,” said Chief Foti Koskinas. “We worked together for many years. We came up through the ranks together, navigated through difficult times and shared countless laughs.

“He’ll certainly be missed by the men and women that worked with him,” he added. “We all wish him the best in his retirement.”

A Westport native, Penna was hired in 1991 as a traffic agent and later entered the police academy as a special officer. Former Chief William Chiarenzelli hired Penna as a regular full-time officer in 1994.

A graduate of Fairfield Preparatory School and Quinnipiac University, Penna moved up through the ranks, gaining promotions to detective in 2001 and sergeant in 2006. In 2009, Penna returned to the detective bureau, which he commanded as a lieutenant and captain until his promotion to deputy chief in 2016.

“Deputy Chief Penna has served his department and the Town of Westport well for the last 23 years,” said First Selectman Jim Marpe.

“We are grateful for his long commitment and dedication to the town,” added. “We wish him well in his retirement and continued success in all his endeavors.”

“I feel fortunate to have been able to work in the town I grew up in with the best men and women in law enforcement and can honestly say I’ve enjoyed coming to work every day,” Penna said.

He has told friends he intends to join his father, Vincent Penna Sr., in his construction business.

According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, the vacancy left by Penna will be filled by a restructuring of the department and the promotion of Lt. David Farrell and Lt. Ryan Paulsson to the rank of captain.