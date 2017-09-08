Police Department Earns ‘Best Practices’ Accreditation

Friday, September 08, 2017
The Westport Police Department received official Tier 1 accreditation from Connecticut Police Officers Standards and Training Council (POSTC), police said today.
According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, the award makes Westport one of only 40 Connecticut departments to have such status.
It also follows the department’s efforts over the years to voluntarily evaluate its policies and procedures, comparing them to POSTC best practices and standards, she said.
The final phase of the process involves POSTC assessors on site to inspect those policies, their implementation and to tour the department to verify all are in compliance with the council’s standards.
“It is an honor to receive this status and recognition from POSTC, as well as a testament to the hard work and professionalism of this agency and all those employed here both sworn and civilian,” said Chief Foti Koskinas.
“The highest of all honors is to be recognized by your peers; today’s award signifies that,” he added.
Koskinas also lauded Deputy Chief Vincent Penna and Cpl. Ashley Delvecchio “for their hard work, dedication and professionalism in completing this task in a timely and efficient manner.”
Comments
