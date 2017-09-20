Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Police: Canal Road Flooded

Westport police late tonight said flooding has covered Canal Road at Saugatuck Shores and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Posted 09/19/17 at 11:59 PM



