Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Cinema Initiative Screening of Sweet Liberty, Saturday, May 20, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Police: Avoid Sherwood Island Connector and Greens Farms Road

WestportNow.com Image
UPDATE Westport Police advise residents to use caution and avoid if possible the intersection of the Sherwood Island Connector and Greens Farms Road. The traffic signals are out and may not be repaired until Monday, police said. Police put up temporary stop signs at the intersection. The repairs were completed and the signals operating normally by mid-day Sunday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/13/17 at 04:53 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy