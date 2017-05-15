Police: Avoid Sherwood Island Connector and Greens Farms Road

Saturday, May 13, 2017
UPDATE Westport Police advise residents to use caution and avoid if possible the intersection of the Sherwood Island Connector and Greens Farms Road. The traffic signals are out and may not be repaired until Monday, police said. Police put up temporary stop signs at the intersection. The repairs were completed and the signals operating normally by mid-day Sunday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/13/17 at 04:53 PM Permalink
