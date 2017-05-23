Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, May 22, 2017

Police Ask Help in Finding Mailbox Vandals

Westport police today asked the public’s help in finding those responsible for recent mailbox vandalism.

Since May 12, the department has received 20 complaints of vandalized mailboxes and two reports of stolen mailboxes, said Lt. David Farrell.

“The vandalisms and thefts have occurred during the overnight hours,” he said. “These mailboxes cost between $100 and $450 to replace.” 

He said anyone with information as to the identity of the responsible parties should contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.

