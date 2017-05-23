Police Ask Help in Finding Mailbox Vandals

Monday, May 22, 2017
Westport police today asked the public’s help in finding those responsible for recent mailbox vandalism.
Since May 12, the department has received 20 complaints of vandalized mailboxes and two reports of stolen mailboxes, said Lt. David Farrell.
“The vandalisms and thefts have occurred during the overnight hours,” he said. “These mailboxes cost between $100 and $450 to replace.”
He said anyone with information as to the identity of the responsible parties should contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.
Posted 05/22/17 at 01:15 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Time to Renew Railroad Parking Permits
Previous entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Valley Road
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East