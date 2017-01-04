Police Arrest Westport Man on Child Porn Charge

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Westport police today arrested a Westport man on child pornography charges.
Paul J. Letersky, 47, was detained after detectives were alerted to an “inappropriate sexting relationship” between him and a juvenile from Colorado, said Lt. David Farrell.
Police executed a search warrant on his home at 175 Riverside Ave. at 5 a.m. today and found more than 50 digital images of child pornography, he said.
In addition to the first-degree child pornography count, Letersky was also charged with enticing a minor and risk of injury, stemming from the original complaint, Farrell said.
He was held on $500,000 bond for a court appearance in Stamford on Friday, Jan. 13, police said.
According to his LinkedIn page, Letersky, who uses the name PJ Letersky, is employed as a Westport real estate agent and also is an actor, stage manager and lighting and sound design professional.
Farrell said the incident is still under investigation by the Westport Police Detective Youth Division led by Sgt. Sereniti Dobson. Assisting with the investigation is the Southwest Connecticut Technical Investigation Unit comprised of Weston, New Canaan, Norwalk, Greenwich and Connecticut State Police officers, he added.
