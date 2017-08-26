Police Arrest Westport Man for Drunk Driving

Friday, August 25, 2017
Officers arrested a Westport man on Main Street for driving under the influence after he nearly drove off the road and ran a stop sign, police said today.
Mark Hunter, 58 of 6 Vineyard Lane, was arrested Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. following a vehicle stop after he failed a standard field sobriety test and refused to submit to breath and urine tests at Police Headquarters, police said.
According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, an officer observed Hunter’s vehicle nearly drive off the road before committing a series of moving violations, including running a stop sign.
“A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Main Street, and the operator was identified as Mark Hunter,” Cabana said, adding that the officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Hunter, and that he appeared to be under the influence.
Hunter was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane. Held on $500 bond, he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Posted 08/25/17 at 03:46 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: New Arrest Follows Refusal to Give DNA Sample
Previous entry: Westport Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Family Members
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East