Police Arrest Westport Man for Drunk Driving

Officers arrested a Westport man on Main Street for driving under the influence after he nearly drove off the road and ran a stop sign, police said today.



Mark Hunter: held on $500 bond. Westport Police photo r: held on $500 bond.

Mark Hunter, 58 of 6 Vineyard Lane, was arrested Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. following a vehicle stop after he failed a standard field sobriety test and refused to submit to breath and urine tests at Police Headquarters, police said.

According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, an officer observed Hunter’s vehicle nearly drive off the road before committing a series of moving violations, including running a stop sign.

“A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Main Street, and the operator was identified as Mark Hunter,” Cabana said, adding that the officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Hunter, and that he appeared to be under the influence.

Hunter was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane. Held on $500 bond, he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.