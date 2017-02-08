Police and Fire Budgets Show Slight Decreases

Wednesday, February 08, 2017
By James Lomuscio
Next year’s police and fire department budgets seemed to please the Board of Finance as it pored over Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe’s proposed $79 million 2017-18 municipal budget Tuesday night.
The proposed police budget of $8,141,397 represents a 0.5 percent decrease over the current year, and the $9,110,386 proposed fire budget is down 0.7 percent.
The Police Department decrease does not factor in salary changes as contract negotiations continue. Officers have been without a contract since June.
Still the first responder overall budgets seemed on target with Board of Finance Chairman Brian Stern’s zero-base budgeting directive as the town girds itself against the state’s fiscal malaise.
Even the Police Department’s Animal Control Division’s 1.9 percent bump up with a proposed $146,549 budget and its Emergency Medical Services unit’s’ 1 percent jump to $1,257,437 showed restraint.
Brian Stern, finance board chairman, seemed pleased with the presentations by Police Chief Foti Koskinas and Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury, thanking them both. He told Koskinas he runs “a very disciplined shop.”
Koskinas said that of the 12 new police hires, half were not taking medical benefits, which would have a long term positive impact on the town’s OPEB (other post employment benefits) obligations.
Kingsbury said that the number of firefighter injuries were down 54 percent, which translates into reduced workers’ compensation claims for the town.
He also said the department had a “very aggressive wellness program” for its staff, and that it has been very successful in getting state grants to offset equipment costs.
Posted 02/08/17 at 09:38 AM
Comments
Previous entry: Now It’s A Winter Storm Warning
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy