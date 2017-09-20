Police-Youth Club Seeks Students Members

Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Eighth and ninth grade students are invited to join Westport Police-Youth Club now in its second year, Westport Police Department and Westport Youth Services officials announced today.
Established last fall to encourage a better understanding between police and youths, the program is funded through the state Office of Policy and Management and its Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee.
According to local officials, club activities include monthly meetings, team building, and community service opportunities for youth and Westport police officers to work side by side.
“By bringing students and police together in a non-enforcement capacity for meaningful discussion, the group hopes to continue building off the success of the first year,” the announcement says. “Together we can further strengthen a healthy community with a foundation of mutual respect.”
Officials said space is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Permission slips are available on the town website (http://www.westportct.gov) under Youth Services or http://www.westportct.gov/yc-permission-slip
Please contact Kevin Godburn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) (203-341-1155) or Sergeant Sereniti Dobson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with any questions.
