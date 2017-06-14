Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Pogue Looks Back on 10th Anniversary of iPhone

Westport tech guru David Pogue tonight reflected on the 10th anniversary of release of the iPhone at the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce 1st Citizen Awards dinner at the Saugatuck Rowing Club. “We’re past the gadget era,” he said. “We’re now in the internet of things.” He said he has prepared a report for “CBS Sunday Morning” in which he and three other journalists who were given the first iPhones to review look back on the phone and look ahead to its successors’ possibilities in the future. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

