Plunge Raises $50,000 for Academic Programs



Today’s charity Compo Beach penguin plunge by about 100 employees of Stamford-based Synchrony Financial raised about $25,000 plus another $25,000 match by the company, said Dori Abel, a Synchrony Financial spokeswoman. She said the funds help support Horizons National, an award-winning, tuition-free, summer academic program serving low-income, public school students on the campuses of independent schools, colleges, and universities across the country. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

