Playhouse to Take Part in Nationwide Ghostlight Project

The Westport Country Playhouse said today on Thursday it will join more than 500 theaters and organizations nationwide in the Ghostlight Project, a shared, ongoing commitment to social justice by the theatrical community across the country.
The 5:30 p.m. event will take place in the outside courtyard. The nonpartisan event is free and open to the public, an announcement said.
The ghostlight, a theatrical tradition, is the national organizers’ inspiration. When theaters go dark at the end of the night, a ghostlight is turned on, offering visibility and safety for all who might enter.
To simulate a collective ghostlight at the event, attendees are requested to bring a light source that is in the “off” position upon arrival, organizers said. At a specific point, all lights will be turned on to create one giant blaze. Flashlights, lanterns, and cell phone lights are suggested.
According to the Ghostlight Project’s national organizers, the light created on Jan. 19 will represent the commitment by theaters nationwide to greater inclusion, participation, and compassion.
Theaters will pledge to provide a safe harbor for these values and for those who find themselves targeted because of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, sexual identity, or dissident actions.
In addition, the lights will symbolize hope and a belief that through actions change is possible.
Theaters from every state will band together to simultaneously participate in the Ghostlight Project. Other Connecticut theaters include Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, and Yale Repertory Theatre, the announcement said.
