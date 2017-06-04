Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Playhouse Opens 87th Season

The Westport Country Playhouse tonight celebrated the start of its 87th season with the opening night performance of “Lettice & Lovage,” the Tony Award-nominated comedy written by Peter Shaffer, author of “Amadeus,” and directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director. The play runs through June 17. Pictured taking a bow: (l-r) Sarah Manton, Mia Dillon, Kandis Chappell and Paxton Whitehead. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

