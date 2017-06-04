Playhouse Opens 87th Season

Saturday, June 03, 2017
The Westport Country Playhouse tonight celebrated the start of its 87th season with the opening night performance of “Lettice & Lovage,” the Tony Award-nominated comedy written by Peter Shaffer, author of “Amadeus,” and directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director. The play runs through June 17. Pictured taking a bow: (l-r) Sarah Manton, Mia Dillon, Kandis Chappell and Paxton Whitehead. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
