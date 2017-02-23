Playhouse Hosts Forum on National Vote

The Westport Country Playhouse will host a forum on a new way to elect the president on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Sponsors of the event, “The State of Voting: CT Debates a New Way to Elect the President,” include the League of Women Voters of Westport and National Popular Vote Connecticut.

Panelists include: Mark Albertson, historian; Hendrik Hertzberg, essayist; Luther Weeks, CT Voters Count, with the moderator,Victoria Bassetti, of the Brennan Center for Justice.

The event will include an opportunity for questions from the public, an announcement said.

The nonpartisan event is free, but due to limited seating, sponsors ask that seats be reserved in advance by calling the Playhouse box office at (203) 227-4177 or reserving online at http://www.westportplayhouse.org.