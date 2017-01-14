Playhouse Event Sunday Will Mark MLK Day

Westport will mark Monday’s Martin Luther King Day holiday with a Sunday celebration at the Westport Country Playhouse.



Attendees at last year’s Martin Luther King Day celebration at the Westport Country Playhouse held hands during the program. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The 11th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration, featuring keynote speaker Tricia Rose, a Brown University professor, will be held at 3 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the celebration is presented in partnership with TEAM Westport, Westport Country Playhouse, and the Westport/Weston Interfaith Council. TEAM stands for Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism.

“In a year of increased conflict and violence, and at a time of an alarming growth in hateful speech and actions across our divided nation, people of good will and all faiths need to come together to listen and learn from one another and to stand together in our commitment to building the ‘beloved community’ that Dr. King envisioned,” said the Rev. Ed Horne of United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, chair of the celebration organizing committee.

Rose is the Brown University Chancellor’s Professor of Africana Studies, associate dean of the faculty, and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America.

She is a scholar of post-civil rights era black U.S. culture, popular music, social issues, gender, and sexuality.

She is best known for her groundbreaking and award-winning book on the emergence of hip-hop culture “Black Noise: Rap Music and Black Culture in Contemporary America” which spawned a new field of study in academia. She is currently working on a project called “How Structural Racism Works.”

The Men’s Community Gospel Chorus of Norwalk, led by Greg Detroy, will provide choral music. Students from Trumbull’s Regional Center for the Arts will present a spoken word piece, “A World That Listens,” based on King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

As part of the afternoon program, there will be introductions and remarks by Horne, Harold Bailey, chair of TEAM Westport and board member of the Playhouse, and Mark Lamos, artistic director the Playhouse.

Seating is unreserved. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the Playhouse lobby after the presentation.

The Westport/Weston Family YMCA will provide child care and activities in the Lucille Lortel White Barn, Sheffer Studio, adjacent to the theater.