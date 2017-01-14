Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
WestportREADs Screening of In & Out” January 28, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Playhouse Event Sunday Will Mark MLK Day

Westport will mark Monday’s Martin Luther King Day holiday with a Sunday celebration at the Westport Country Playhouse.

WestportNow.com Image
Attendees at last year’s Martin Luther King Day celebration at the Westport Country Playhouse held hands during the program. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The 11th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration, featuring keynote speaker Tricia Rose, a Brown University professor, will be held at 3 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the celebration is presented in partnership with TEAM Westport, Westport Country Playhouse, and the Westport/Weston Interfaith Council. TEAM stands for Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism.

“In a year of increased conflict and violence, and at a time of an alarming growth in hateful speech and actions across our divided nation, people of good will and all faiths need to come together to listen and learn from one another and to stand together in our commitment to building the ‘beloved community’ that Dr. King envisioned,” said the Rev. Ed Horne of United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, chair of the celebration organizing committee.

Rose is the Brown University Chancellor’s Professor of Africana Studies, associate dean of the faculty, and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America. 

She is a scholar of post-civil rights era black U.S. culture, popular music, social issues, gender, and sexuality.

She is best known for her groundbreaking and award-winning book on the emergence of hip-hop culture “Black Noise: Rap Music and Black Culture in Contemporary America” which spawned a new field of study in academia. She is currently working on a project called “How Structural Racism Works.”

The Men’s Community Gospel Chorus of Norwalk, led by Greg Detroy, will provide choral music. Students from Trumbull’s Regional Center for the Arts will present a spoken word piece, “A World That Listens,” based on King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

As part of the afternoon program, there will be introductions and remarks by Horne, Harold Bailey, chair of TEAM Westport and board member of the Playhouse, and Mark Lamos, artistic director the Playhouse.

Seating is unreserved. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the Playhouse lobby after the presentation.

The Westport/Weston Family YMCA will provide child care and activities in the Lucille Lortel White Barn, Sheffer Studio, adjacent to the theater.

       Share

Posted 01/14/17 at 09:18 AM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: 25K Gift Aids Acquisition of Bomb Detection Dog

Previous entry: Compo Silhouettes

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Gus Kalivas, CPA, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC