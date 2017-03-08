Play With Your Food Performance

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Today’s Play With Your Food lunchtime play reading series at Toquet Hall included actors Don Striano Kate Katcher, Jeremy Funke, Katie Sparer, and John O’Hern performing ”Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe DiPietro (1996). Additional performances are Wednesday and Thursday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/07/17 at 03:25 PM
Comments
Next entry: Partisan CT Budget Feud Extends to Town Budgets as Well
Previous entry: Remembering Robert Osborne
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net