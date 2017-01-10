Play With Your Food Debuts 15th Season

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Artistic Director Carol Schweid (l) introduces actors in today’s 15th season debut of the Play With Your Food noontime play reading series at Westport’s Toquet Hall. The Westport productions continue Wednesday and Thursday with productions in Fairfield on Jan. 17 and Greenwich on Jan. 25. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/10/17 at 02:55 PM
Comments
Next entry: Getting Ready for Thursday Pop Up Show
Previous entry: Double Landing
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy