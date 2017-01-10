Play With Your Food Debuts 15th Season



Artistic Director Carol Schweid (l) introduces actors in today’s 15th season debut of the Play With Your Food noontime play reading series at Westport’s Toquet Hall. The Westport productions continue Wednesday and Thursday with productions in Fairfield on Jan. 17 and Greenwich on Jan. 25. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com

