Play With Your Food Applause

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Audience members today applaud actors Patricia Kalember (l) and Bethany Caputo after their performance in the Play With Your Food lunchtime play reading series at Westport’s Toquet Hall. Performances continue Wednesday and Thursday in Westport with later performances in Greenwich and Fairfield. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/07/17 at 03:02 PM
Comments
Next entry: Winter Storm Watch: 6 to 10 Inches of Snow Possible
Previous entry: Firefighters Celebrate Return of Military Vet
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy