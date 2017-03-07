Platform Tennis Winners

Monday, March 06, 2017
Westport residents Claire Gordy (back row, l) and Elizabeth Kuehndorf (back row, r), both 12, were runners-up in the 2017 12U National Platform Tennis Championships held in Short Hills, N.J. The seventh graders at Bedford Middle School have been playing platform tennis for two years at the Patterson Club, Fairfield. Hannah Bjorkman, a junior at Staples High School, won the 2017 18U national championship. She has been playing platform tennis for at least eight years, and is on the varsity tennis team. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
