Planetary Defense: Be Aware of Asteroids



It may have sounded to some like a sci-fi movie when Westport resident William E. Burrows, author of 12 books on aviation-related topics, told the Westport Rotary Club today of the potential threat of asteroids crashing into the earth. Burrows, founder and director emeritus of the science, health and environmental reporting program at New York University and author of "The Asteroid Threat," said the most recently reported asteroid — "an almost-crash" — passed over Siberia in 2013 but did not make impact. However, he added, an asteroid was recorded as making 22 hits on Jupiter in 1994. The most recent asteroid collision on earth, according to Burrows, hit Siberia in 1908, destroying 600 acres of trees, known as the Tunguska event. "There's no place in the universe that is safe forever," he said. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com


