Sunday, August 13, 2017

Pivot Ministries at Compo Service

Pivot Ministries were guest participants today at the weekly multi-congregational worship service at Compo Beach. Founded in 1970, Pivot Ministries is a residential treatment program located in Bridgeport and Norwalk. Pivot’s mission is to treat drug and alcohol addiction as a spiritual problem and return the men to their families usefully whole. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

